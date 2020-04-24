Monto receives hot new appliance for the front line

FIREFIGHTERS at Monto received a welcome boost to their fire and rescue capabilities.

The Monto Fire and Rescue Station recently received a new Type 2 firefighting appliance which was funded by the state government.

QFES Assistant Commissioner Gary McCormack said the vehicle represented the importance of investing in community safety.

“The Monto Fire and Rescue Station is an auxiliary station that has been serving the community for almost 60 years and there’s no doubt we’ve faced some challenges during this time,” he said.

“QFES firefighters in rural communities work alongside other emergency service providers to provide assistance and support in a wide range of incidents.

“The Monto station and its 19 QFES staff have responded to more than 77 incidents since July, including 69 incidents for which they were the first responders.

“This vehicle is a welcome addition to our fleet and will enhance operational capability in the region.”

“With the best possible equipment at hand, our firefighters will continue to build community resilience and support people in Monto and the greater South Burnett area in times of need.

“The community can feel at ease knowing their local firefighters are well-equipped and ready to assist.”

Minister for Fire and Emergency Services Craig Crawford said the new vehicle valued at $540,000 would give local QFES members greater capacity to respond to emergencies and disasters.

“These trucks are specifically designed for fire and rescue response and can be used for command and control response, technical response, hazardous incidents and road crash rescues,” he said.

“The trucks also use the Compressed Air Foam System (CAFS) to maximise on-board water and foam supplies, which is particularly important in rural areas.

“The vehicle will not only deliver invaluable assistance when responding to the needs of the community but will also increase the safety for our firefighters.”