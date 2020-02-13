Monto police kept busy and urge community caution

MONTO CRIME WRAP: Several incidences of crime occurred in the township of Monto in the past few weeks. Picture: File.

MONTO police have been busy so far this year attending to crimes ranging from drink driving to offenders fleeing from the scene of a crash, according to Senior Constable Matt Stark.

A 44-year-old woman failed to appear in Biloela Magistrates Court on January 16 for her required drug diversion program.

The woman was issued with a $200 infringement notice for contravening a requirement of a police officer to attend a drug diversion program.

On February 6, police intercepted a vehicle along Rutherford St at 6.20pm for a random breath analysis.

The 49-year-old Mulgildie man driving the vehicle recorded a positive reading and was taken to Monto Police Station for a secondary test.

He was later charged with driving a vehicle while over the general limit and issued with a notice to appear in Biloela Magistrates Court.

A 77-year-old man who failed to remain at a scene of a crime on February 9 was issued with a $266 infringement notice for failing to fulfil duties at a crash.

Police said that at 12.10pm, the man left the scene after he reversed his vehicle into another vehicle which was parked in a carpark along Boyle St, Monto.

Monto’s OIC Sgt Mick Bazzo believes crime isn’t out of control by “any stretch of the imagination”, but the community still needs to remain vigilant this year.

The ongoing wet weather has caused issues for parts of the region already, and he wanted to reiterate the dangers to the public.

“Especially in regards to the weather, we do urge people that if it’s flooded, forget it,” Sgt Bazzo said.

Monto has been fortunate that rain hasn’t caused any major flooding according to Sgt Bazzo, as it usually dissipates fairly quickly.

“They need to adjust their driving to the weather conditions,” he said.

“We welcome the rain in the rural areas, but we always want people to be mindful of the conditions.”