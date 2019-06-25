Monto hospital trials new treatment

TEAMWORK: Monto paramedic Jamie McCracken and Dr Tom Battisson, who teamed up together on Saturday night to perform a procedural sedation to reset a dislocated shoulder.

A FOOTBALL accident on Saturday night has provided an opportunity for Monto Hospital and paramedics to illustrate the benefits of a new scheme which will allow more patients to be treated locally, rather than have the discomfort of being transferred to Bundaberg.

The patient was your journalist, who after spending around 30 seconds on the field against Monto Roos, dislocated his shoulder attempting a tackle.

In order to reset the shoulder, a procedural sedation was required, which ordinarily would require two doctors and two nurses, according to Dr Tom Battisson, who performed the procedure.

"In regional hospitals or when the incident occurs after hours, it's very difficult to achieve the right mix of staff," Dr Battisson said.

Enter EMET: Emergency Medicine Education and Training.

This program, which Queensland is pioneering, allows emergency trained doctors, such as Dr Battisson, to effectively pass on that training to allied health professionals, such as paramedic Jamie McCracken, who helped perform the sedation on Saturday night under Dr Battisson's directions.

Saturday night's incident was the first procedural sedation performed in Monto since Wide Bay adopted the EMET scheme.

"And it worked beautifully, it was pretty streamlined," Dr Battisson said.

"It frees me up to focus on the task at hand."

Dr Battisson said the program was all about "upskilling" allied health professionals and the medical workforce, and ensuring as many services can be performed at regional hospitals as possible.

"Otherwise you would have had to transfer to Bundaberg, either via helicopter or a bumpy ride through Mount Perry in an ambulance, for something that is serious, but not necessarily life threatening," he said.

Dr Battisson said he was told it can cost up to $15,000 for a medical retrieval via helicopter.

"So it's good for you and good for the health system," he said.

EMET procedures are not limited to sedations: they extend to treatment for conditions like sepsis, obstetrics and trauma, including emergency IV access techniques, chest tubes and intubation.

Dr Battisson said the flexibility allowed under the program was increasingly important as services, such as birthing facilities, disappeared from regional hospitals.

"If a patient presents and she's about to give birth, you can't say, 'Oh, well, we don't do that here'," he said.

Dr Battisson is excited to see the program develop further across regional Queensland.

"It's yielding real benefits," he said.

Gayndah, Biggenden, Mundubbera and Eidsvold hospitals are all EMET sites also.