Monto girl turns out for Biloela at netball championships

STAR: Monto's Tarah Staines turned out for Biloela's U15 netball team at the 2019 Nissan State Age Championships at Pine Rivers Netball Association, north of Brisbane.

STAR: Monto's Tarah Staines turned out for Biloela's U15 netball team at the 2019 Nissan State Age Championships at Pine Rivers Netball Association, north of Brisbane. Contributed

FOUR days, 1738 games of netball and 260 teams.

The Nissan State Age Championships for netball, held earlier this month at Pine Rivers Netball Association, north of Brisbane, was an enormous affair.

And Monto was represented.

Tarah Staines played for Biloela Netball Association's U15 team, and although they only won one game out of 11, the squad left with its head held high.

"There were some pretty close games, only a few goals in them," mum Karen said.

"They were unbelievable.

"I think our country kids did pretty well for how many players they had compared to the city teams."

Karen said she was cheering her lungs out but doubts Staines would have heard her.

"There were so many people there, you have no idea," Karen said.

"They were everywhere you looked.

"It rained the first two days they played, the courts weren't too bad but everywhere else was mud."

The 2019 Nissan State Age Championships in Pine Rivers. Photo courtesy Netball Queensland. Luke Emlyn-Jones

Staines was one of three players in the Biloela team from outside the district.

This is Staines' first season playing representative netball.

She played goal attack, wing attack, and centre for Biloela, and also plays goal defence for Monto Fever.

Staines said she doesn't have a favourite position, but prefers attack over defence.

She will turn out for the Fever at this weekend's Gay Fraser Cup in Biloela, although she played for Biloela at the recent Pam Moore Netball Carnival in Gladstone.

Staines is a talented all-round sportswoman, who has already earned higher honours in cricket and softball also.