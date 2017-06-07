Monto Cattle Club on roll at region events

KIDS from Monto Cattle Club took a number of key wins judging and parading at the Gin Gin Show and Burnett Sub Chambers on the weekend.

At Gin Gin Show, Lailah Mitchell and Chloe Dent took second and third for under-15 stud judging and Lailah also took the top prize for overall junior judge.

Success continued at SubChambers where Claire Goody, Lailah Mitchell and Anna Phillips swept under-15 stud judging with first, second and third.

Nanci Wilson also came first in the 15+ stud, while Luke Aishtorpe came first in prime and paraders.

Anna Phillips' mother Katrina said the girls should be proud of what they accomplished.

"I thought it was great to see three girls from Monto do so well," she said.

Monto State High Junior Secondary Head Stacey Hyland said this experience would serve them well.

"It's not just about being able to judge but also to articulate your position, so they have to be strong speakers," Miss Hyland said.

"Some of the kids get seen and it can lead to employment opportunities."