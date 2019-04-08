Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
DEAL: Galaxy Real Estate's Cheryle Rayson with outgoing principal Brett Allen, from Monto Livestock & Property.
DEAL: Galaxy Real Estate's Cheryle Rayson with outgoing principal Brett Allen, from Monto Livestock & Property. Contributed
News

Monto an emerging magnet for investment

Alex Treacy
by
8th Apr 2019 1:31 PM

PROPERTY and livestock agent Brett Allen can see the positive signs all across Monto.

Sparks of confidence are being fanned into flames.

Last month, the first cargo of ilmenite from Goondicum Mine was shipped to China.

DJ's Steel & Concrete is expanding its premises on Mill Rd, such is its success.

And local businesses Monto Leading Appliances, Kim's Kafe and Mitre 10 have all recently changed hands or are under contract.

Add to that list Monto Livestock & Property, which has just been sold to Bundaberg outfit Galaxy Real Estate.

"It's good a Bundaberg company sees the opportunities out here, the synergies between the towns (Monto and Bundaberg) are quite close," outgoing principal Brett Allen said.

"There's more underlying confidence here than people think.

"People from outside the area see the opportunities in the bigger picture."

Asides from agriculture, Mr Allen nominates tourism and the burgeoning mining industry as ways the Monto economy is diversifying.

"I've sold two houses to people just travelling through in caravans over the years," he said.

"Most of our traffic is on the inland tourist route heading to places like Longreach.

"We're pretty well-known as a stop-over destination."

Mr Allen said drought conditions in inland Australia were driving producers to invest in the Monto region.

"Our seasons are reasonably stable, we don't suffer the issues they do further out West," he said.

"Eighty-five per cent of what we sell is to people who don't live locally."

Incoming principal Cheryle Rayson said Bundaberg and Monto already had "very strong links."

"Our Bundaberg office already has quite a lot of Monto property via Alwyn (Wolff)," Mrs Rayson, Galaxy's rural sales consultant, said.

She said listing with a larger outfit like Galaxy meant sellers could be promoted on a wider range of platforms.

Mrs Rayson said her goal for Monto was to be dominant in the rural sector, which she was confident of because of the "strength of our team".

bundaberg monto real estate

Top Stories

    Pope bailed, fined $2500 after drugs, stolen vehicle charges

    premium_icon Pope bailed, fined $2500 after drugs, stolen vehicle charges

    Crime A FATHER of two has been granted bail after spending nearly two months behind bars for driving a stolen vehicle and drug-related charges.

    • 8th Apr 2019 5:30 PM
    Pilot says facility will see choppers in the sky faster

    premium_icon Pilot says facility will see choppers in the sky faster

    Health Improving emergency help

    • 8th Apr 2019 5:31 PM
    COURT ROUNDS: Locals fined for violent outbursts

    premium_icon COURT ROUNDS: Locals fined for violent outbursts

    Crime Woman fined for punching a wall

    • 8th Apr 2019 5:35 PM
    FLASHBACK: Was an 18ft snake really at the swamp?

    premium_icon FLASHBACK: Was an 18ft snake really at the swamp?

    Offbeat Snake became a political debate back in 1974

    • 8th Apr 2019 5:05 PM