Monster trucks back in town for Carina opening

MONSTER TRUCKS: Troy Garcia getting ready for the weekend show at Carina Speedway in Bundy.

MONSTER TRUCKS: Troy Garcia getting ready for the weekend show at Carina Speedway in Bundy. Paul Donaldson BUN140917TRUC3

MOTORSPORT: Monster truck driver Troy Garcia is living the dream.

Locked literally into his vehicle, Garcia gets to control a four-and-a-half tonne truck with more than 1500 horsepower at his disposal. And he loves every minute of it.

"We say that in the industry it never gets old,” he said.

"The anticipation, it builds up even after 20 years.

"I'm still nervous until I do my first jump.”

Garcia will have those emotions tonight as he helps open the Carina Speedway.

The monster trucks are one of the major sideshows with plenty of racing on the track coming from Non Wing Sprints, Modified Sedans, Junior Sedans, Modlites, Bundy Bangerz and Karts.

"We'll be doing three performances through the night,” Garcia said.

"There will be some dirt jumps on the night.

"We've got a ride monster truck on the night as well which will take kids and adults on rides all night long.”

For $10, people can experience what a monster truck is like.

So what is it like to drive the beast?

"It's all about the judgement, getting used to where the wheels are,” Garcia said.

"I can't begin to tell you how secured we are to the vehicle though, it is so tight.

"We have a five-point seat belt harness and you have zero movement, you can only move the arms and legs.”

So what is the number one highlight?

"You just have to drive the monster truck around and see the kids in the air, cheering, waving and they are looking at you with a smile,” Garcia said.

"There's no better feeling.

"You go home and you've made people happy.”

This will the first time monster trucks are back in the region in two years.

"It's great to see the Speedway coming back,” Garcia said.

"I enjoy coming back to Bundaberg and Carina is a great area.”

The Monster Trucks will be in action at 6pm, 7pm and 8pm tonight.

Tickets are available at the gate with adults $30, concession $20 and children $10.

A family of four can get in for $70.