Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Local photographer Cade Mooney captured another war ship crossing the Coast today, believed to be the USS Ronald Reagan.
Local photographer Cade Mooney captured another war ship crossing the Coast today, believed to be the USS Ronald Reagan. Cade Mooney
News

Monster nuclear aircraft carrier sails past Coast

Ashley Carter
by
5th Jul 2019 9:48 AM | Updated: 10:54 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE procession of war ships crossing the Sunshine Coast has continued this morning, with local photographer Cade Mooney snapping a photo of the USS Ronald Reagan off the coast.

The ship is on its way to Brisbane ahead of Australia's largest joint military training exercise with the US, the Exercise Talisman Sabre 2019.

NOT THE RUSSIONS: Mystery Coast sub unmasked

The Talisman Sabre series of exercises is the principal Australian and US military bilateral training exercise focused on the planning and conduct of mid-intensity "high-end" warfighting.

 

Local photographer Cade Mooney captured another war ship crossing the Coast today, believed to be the USS Ronald Reagan.
Local photographer Cade Mooney captured another war ship crossing the Coast today, believed to be the USS Ronald Reagan. Cade Mooney

The 18-year-old USS Ronald Reagan has been defined as a "technological marvel" and cost $4.5 billion to build and $1 million daily to fully operate.

It houses more than 4400 people sandwiched between an airport that supports more than 60 combat aircraft and two nuclear reactors that provide the ship with enough energy to power a small city.

It's crossing on the Sunshine Coast comes after two separate submarines were spotted off Caloundra earlier this week - a Royal Australian Navy Collins class submarine and a Los Angeles class American nuclear powered submarine.

More Stories

cade mooney editors picks military training exercise uss ronald reagan
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Students evacuated in Bargara Hotel blaze

    premium_icon Students evacuated in Bargara Hotel blaze

    News Emergency crews are investigating the circumstances behind a hotel fire early this morning, where students and teachers from as a far as Brisbane were residing.

    Ebay plant smuggler risks local farming industry

    premium_icon Ebay plant smuggler risks local farming industry

    Crime Court heard woman imported diseased plants into Australia

    How petition changed Bundy's GP system

    premium_icon How petition changed Bundy's GP system

    Health Family Practice Medical Centre aims to recruit GPs in Bundaberg