Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk
Politics

Monster monsoon forces community cabinet cancellation

4th Feb 2019 5:00 AM
PREMIER Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced plans to bring State Cabinet to the Sunshine Coast have been postponed due to the flooding emergency in North Queensland.

The state's decision makers were meant to be based on the Coast from today as part of the Governing from the Regions program.

"The flood emergency in the north and north-west of the state means our focus must be on ensuring those communities are safe and well-looked after," Ms Palaszczuk said.

"We look forward to Governing from the Sunshine Coast in the near future."

The community Cabinet program saw the State Government operate from Ipswich, Mackay and the Whitsundays, Toowoomba and the Darling Downs last year.

