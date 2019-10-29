Monster Milat’s love child: ‘I’m heartbroken’

The love child of serial killer Ivan Milat is heartbroken at losing her notorious father and says she is "depressed … even though he was never there for me."

Supermarket service worker Lynise Milat, 54, said the Milat clan, including her mother, were in deep mourning for the backpacker murderer.

"I am really depressed over the whole thing … Everything about Ivan made me depressed," she said.

"He was my dad … who isn't sad when they lose their dad?

"The whole world might be happy that he's gone but I'm not. I've lost my dad I haven't been able to go out for years because of him, everyone knows who I am but now I finally can.

"I'm OK but I'm not really."

Her mother Marilyn Milat-Tempest, who enjoyed secret trysts with Milat while in a relationship with his brother Boris, confessed her unwavering love for the man who was serving out seven life sentences.

"You've got your day, Ivan is dead now," she told The Daily Telegraph from her home on the NSW Central Coast.

"We loved Ivan, everyone loved Ivan, he was loved, you didn't know him."

Milat's killings, so brutal they have held an enduring grip on the Australian psyche, became the subject of intense international media scrutiny after the discovery of seven bodies in the Belanglo state forest between 1992 and 1993.

The road worker died, aged 74, after battling oesophageal and stomach cancer at 4.07am on Sunday in cell 32 at Long Bay prison hospital.

Lynise questioned the police investigation into the killings saying police were eager to "frame" someone for the killing spree.

Officers found the backpack belonging to 20-year-old German backpacker Simone Schmidl in his western Sydney house.

"He was framed, they (police) were desperate to find the person," she said.

In May she told The Daily Telegraph she prayed her father wouldn't die in pain and revealed she is sometimes too afraid to leave her Gosford house for fear of reprisals.

"I'm hoping staying with myself and name will bring forward truths," he said.

"I want to show Ivan, even if he is on the wrong side of the fence on this one, I'm with him, we can laugh about it, he knows how I feel about him. People know who I am in the area, they know I'm a Milat, it's been hard."

A former road worker, Ivan Milat was sentenced in 1996 to seven consecutive life sentences for murdering seven backpackers whose bodies were found in makeshift graves in NSW’s Belanglo State Forest in the 1990s.

At times she considered whether she should run from her family name.

"I don't even want to," she concluded. "People shout my name in the street, they know who I am but I'm not running, sometimes I don't leave the house for days, I find it very difficult, I just have to keep bearing it, I didn't ask for my life to be public but I've had no choice … it's the name … I will burn with it," she said.

