CATCH OF HIS LIFE: Jerry Lagahit with the fish that's almost the same size as him. He said reeling the 'monster fish' drained all his muscle.
Fishing

Monster fish the 'catch of a lifetime'

Maddelin McCosker
by
12th Sep 2018 7:30 PM
Subscriber only

ONE Rockhampton butcher and keen fisherman has reeled in the catch of a lifetime.

Fishing off the rocks at Double Head in Yeppoon, Jerry Lagahit wasn't expecting to reel in the 'monster' sized fish.

 

CATCH OF HIS LIFE: Jerry Lagahit never expected to catch a 170 cm Spanish mackerel off the rocks at Double Head in Yeppoon.
Expecting a couple of bites that day, Mr Lagahit was shocked when he pulled in a 170cm Spanish mackerel onto the rocks.

Posting of Facebook about the catch, Mr Lagahit said the fish was the "greatest catch of my life."

 

CATCH OF HIS LIFE: Happy fisherman Jerry Lagahit with the 'greatest catch of his life'.
Talking about landing the fish in, Mr Lagahit said the fish was "very hard to pull, drained all my muscles, when it was out of the water I didn't expect to pull in a monster."

If you want to catch a monster like Mr Lagahit, be sure to check out Scotty's Fishing Friday with local fishing expert Scotty Lynch tomorrow.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

