Monster ex-cop in pedo ring molested another child

Manuel Gonzalo Pando Siguas, who abused at least seven boys over some two decades.

Manuel Gonzalo Pando Siguas, who abused at least seven boys over some two decades. File

AN EVIL ex-cop who abused young boys was molesting children for even longer than previously thought.

The revolting history of Manuel Gonzalo Pando Siguas was publicly revealed in 2017, when he admitted 76 charges including rape.

On Monday, a court heard another victim who read about the former Meridan Plains molester's court case came forward with new allegations.

This offending started at Deception Bay in October 1991 - more than a year before Pando Siguas started abusing six other boys over nearly two decades.

"It's gradually getting to the position that there's little he could do worse," prosecutor Shauna Farrelly told Brisbane District Court on Monday.

She said the abuser told the boy if he complained, "No one would believe him and his father would be angry".

Sunshine Coast Daily front page: Another victim came forward after reading about the vile offending of Manuel Gonzalo Pando-Siguas. Sunshine Coast Daily

He claimed he knew other kids that could assault the boy, and could get the child's father arrested.

Pando Siguas, jailed in 2017 for 16 years, faced new charges of maintaining a sexual relationship and indecent treatment of a child under 12.

Now with a short haircut and greying beard, the sallow, slightly-built pedophile twitched his left cheek as charges were read out and he mumbled "guilty".

Pando Siguas, now 65, molested the prepubescent boy after befriending his family.

Defence counsel Simon Lewis said Siguas was already "serving an extremely lengthy sentence" for the rapes and other offences dealt with in 2017.

"There is little that can be said in your favour beyond the fact you have pleaded guilty," Chief Judge Kerry O'Brien said on Monday.

Pando Siguas, born in Peru, was jailed for four years.

The sentence will be served concurrently with the 16-year term he is already serving.

His parole eligibility date is March 9, 2029.

The Sunshine Coast Daily previously reported Pando Siguas was a NSW police officer from 1998-2000.

He then joined the Lions Club Aunties and Uncles program as a mentor.

In 2017, it was reported Pando Siguas set up at least one boy for another pedophile to abuse.

The Courier-Mail reported Pando Siguas changed his name to Emmanuel Ashleigh Voorhees in 2009. -NewsRegional