Monster effort for world's youngest truck driver

Cassius Stevenson is the youngest monster truck driver in the world and will show off his best stunts to thousands during the Monster Truck Smashfest at Aussie World this weekend.

THE world's youngest monster truck driver has traded the classroom for a life on the road.

Brisbane teenager Cassius Stevenson drove his first monster truck when he was just nine years old and is now homeschooled while he performs on a world stage in his four-tonne truck Sharpshooter.

"You just gotta dream about it," the 14-year-old said.

"You play with your Hot Wheels cars on the floor and as you get older you just start picking up, maybe go to dirt bikes and quads and you work your way up."

Cassius, who is still well off getting his learner licence, said the feeling behind the wheel was truly amazing even though nerves sometimes crept in.

"But after you do it you just feel great, you feel like you've really done something good," he said.

Thousands are expected for the Extreme Monster Spectacular at Aussie World on Saturday, where the teen will smash and crash with five other monster trucks.

Cassius said the best part of the show was freestyle, when the drivers showed off their biggest and best jumps and tricks.

"We really just go crazy and show everybody what we've got and what it takes to win the show," he said.

Crowds are set to witness his favourite trick, the sky wheelie, where he aims to get big air and get the truck right up high.

The trucks will be let loose with the country's biggest jet truck blasting 20 metre flames as well as a demolition derby followed by a fireworks display.

Event organiser Sam Fraser said he would also step into his first monster truck at the family friendly event.

"With a bit of wet weather it's going to be nice and slippery and heaps of fun," he said.

Rides will also be available in the trucks for all ages to get a feel of the monster machines.

The action will kick off from 5pm at Aussie World.