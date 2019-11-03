Monster catch shocks local fishos

THIS massive barra is the one that did not get away.

Gold Coast fisherman Luke Edmonds could hardly believe his eyes when he went fishing for mangrove jack and instead hooked a 105cm beast of a barramundi.

The 30-year-old jagged the rare catch at Jacobs Well, more than 340km south of Hervey Bay, which was once thought to be the most southern area to catch a barramundi.

Like any good fisho, Mr Edmonds will not reveal his exact fishing spot, but he said it was within a few kilometres of the Jacobs Well boat ramp.

Luke Edmonds with his 105cm barra at Jacobs Well.

Mr Edmonds said he had set up his gear - a Daiwa Saltiga rod and Tekota 600 reel - to catch mangrove jack, using live mullet as bait.

"I was a bit amazed, I didn't really know what to say or think at first," Mr Edmonds said.

"You don't really expect to catch it here, because they're from up north.

"If I wanted to catch barra I would've had a different set up for sure." Mr Edmonds, who was fishing alone at the time, said he had to share the exciting news with his wife, who made the journey to the boat ramp to take a picture of the ecstatic fisherman.

"I called the missus to tell her and at first she didn't believe me," he said.

"I have caught a few barramundi while living in Rockhampton, but never this big and never before on the Gold Coast.

"It's a pretty special way to join the metre club from all the way down here."

Brett Hilan, from Hooked Online Jacobs Well, said he had heard of barra caught on the Coast, but it was not a regular species to be found this far south.

"Anglers don't target them, because they don't expect to catch them, but they are here at times," he said.

"There's a lot of debate about whether or not they can breed here, scientists don't reckon they can because when we do see them they're always fully grown," he said.

Doug Burt from Doug Burt's Tackle said he was not shocked, as reports of barra moving further south were increasing. "There are three main reasons it's becoming more frequent, one they could be travelling further south," he said.

"Two there was a barramundi farm that flooded years ago and some washed into the Logan River …

"They could definitely have been breeding since then, or three, some people breed them and then release them back out."

Mr Edmunds took great delight in sharing the prime table fish with his neighbours, friends and family.