MONSOONS RISE: North Queensland stun rivals North Queensland stun its rivals Far North to win

North Queensland’s Dan Gartrell didn’t make any runs in the final was happy to punish any loose deliveries earlier in the weekend.

CRICKET: The rivalry between Cairns and Townsville for sporting supremacy added another chapter in Bundaberg on Sunday at the Bulls Masters Country Challenge.

Townsville’s North Queensland Monsoons will aim to become the best region at the Gabba after beating Cairns team Far North Fusion by four wickets in the semi at Salter Oval.

North Queensland, chasing 166 for victory, found themselves in trouble at 3/17 before Steve Taylor produced a stellar innings to win the game.

The Monsoons player made 92 in what was the second highest score for the weekend.

“We lost a lot of wickets early, lost three or four upfront,” Monsoons player Dan Kearney said.

“Steve managed to get some unbelievable overs away that really cut the run rate in half.

‘It was a pretty special inning from the skipper.”

North Queensland fought back twice from tough positions as Far North made a strong start batting first.

The side built a solid platform at 2/125 with a few overs to go as Justin Reid (49) and Angus Warnock (37) contributing.

Last wickets to the Monsoons restricted the total to 165 before Taylor stepped up to guide North Queensland to its first appearance at Gabba since 2014.

“It was as good as a captain’s knock I’ve seen,” Kearney said.

“It was special.”

Kearney said the side was advantaged by having most players come from two clubs in Townsville.

“A pretty special thing about our group is that 10 of the 12 players come from two clubs in Townsville,” he said.

“We already know each other’s cricket well and the players have been around for a long time.”

The side will now face Gold Coast (below) for the title.

Far North said it was disappointed to let the win slip.

“We got completely outplayed by one guy, Taylor played the inning of his life,” Far North’s Michael Salerno said.

“We didn’t execute our yorkers well enough and he seen the ball and hit the ball to areas not many people can hit to.”

Salerno said he and the team were proud of their performance after losing their first matches by 10 wickets and then bouncing back with two wins to make the decider.

Pool A

Wide Bay v Darling Downs

Darling Downs 7/136 (D Pollock 24, R Hoger 21, MA Hallas 18, D Beatty 2/34, B Anderson 2/26) defeated Wide Bay 8/118 (A Sippel 33, A Batten 25, K Leggett 17, SD McCarthy 3/12, S Neale 2/15)

Central Queensland v Far North Fusion

Central Queensland 0/66 (T Harmsworth 34, JL Seng 32) defeated Far North Fusion 9/64 (B Edwards 12, DJ Parnell 11, W Matthews 9, SR Lowry 3/9, H Rideout 2/8)

Darling Downs v Central Queensland

Darling Downs 8/160 (B Anderson 56, K Glass 44, S Neale 20, J Pratt 4/34,

JL Seng 1/7) defeated Central Queensland 4/158 (T Harmsworth 54, L Hartley 27, SR Lowry 22, CG Brimblecombe 1/24, R Hoger 1/25)

Wide Bay v Far North Fusion

Far North Fusion 4/193 (AJ Warnock 91, JT Roach 37, C Stanger 23, C Duff 2/27, CN Neubecker 1/20 defeated Wide Bay 9/139 (J Laycock 38, K Leggett 19, C Duff 15, C Stanger 2/17, J Reid 2/20)

Wide Bay v Central Queensland

Wide Bay 5/140 (B Schultz 38, S Brady 36, A Sippel 28, J McGahan 2/27, SR Lowry 1/13) defeated Central Queensland 6/137 (SR Lowry 51, L Hartley 34, T Harmsworth 20, C Duff 2/18, BJ Anderson 1/15)

Far North Fusion v Darling Downs

Far North Fusion 4/183 (J Reid 89, DJ Parnell 33, JT Roach 21,

KL Gibbs 1/22, CG Brimblecombe 1/29) defeated Darling Downs 142 (R Hoger 33, B Anderson 31, MA Hallas 16, DJ Parnell 2/18, MS Salerno 2/18)

Pool B

South East Queensland Stormers v Gold Coast Thunder

Gold Coast Thunder 1/65 (P Tunnicliffe 36, N Peterson 20, M Yiend 6,

LJ Vellacott 1/5) defeated South East Queensland 61 (A Weththasinghe 14, M Topp 10, LJ Vellacott 8, C Brown 2/2, K Chapman 2/3)

North Queensland Monsoons v Mackay Whitsundays Nitros

North Queensland 6/177 (D Gartrell 93, C Gartrell 33, J Collis 26, MW Kohler 2/29,

BM Polzin 1/4) defeated Mackay Whitsundays Nitros 6/157 (S Vassallo 44, MJ English 39, JJ Butterworth 32, JR Dunlop 2/38, JJ Dixon 1/20)

Gold Coast Thunder v Mackay Whitsundays Nitros

Mackay Whitsundays Nitros 4/136 (MJ English 78, S Vassallo 17, C Dunn 17,

P Tunnicliffe 2/19, B Munro 1/12) defeated Gold Coast Thunder 133 (B Munro 21, J Nelson 20, N Peterson 16, J Bock 5/14, MW Kohler 2/8)

North Queensland Monsoon v South East Queensland

North Queensland 4/170 (D Gartrell 76, BD Stout 55, C Gartrell 13, A Weththasinghe 2/24, S Schooley-Wheeler 1/14) defeated South East Queensland 8/156 (T Cooper 55, M Topp 28, A Weththasinghe 26, JJ Dixon 2/18, JR Dunlop 2/33)

South East Queensland v Mackay Whitsundays Nitros

Mackay Whitsundays Nitros 9/120 (J Bock 31, JJ Butterworth 21, BM Polzin 17, G Klease 3/15, EW Fuller 2/10 defeated South East Queensland 8/115 (T Cooper 52,

C Matthews 22, D Gamaralalage 10, MW Kohler 3/20, C Dunn 2/15)

North Queensland Monsoons v Gold Coast

Gold Coast 3/104 (P Tunnicliffe 69, N Peterson 23, S Connors 4,

B Radford 1/9, S Taylor 1/18) defeated North Queensland 8/102 (S Taylor 21, JJ De Munari 19, BD Stout 16, W Kilborn 3/9, P Tunnicliffe 2/23)

Finals

Battle for 7th

Wide Bay v South East Queensland

Wide Bay 6/141 (A Sippel 30, B Schultz 27, S Brady 24, T Cooper 2/7, G Klease 2/24) defeated South East Queensland 119 (C Matthews 33, D Gamaralalage 20, S Schooley-Wheeler 14, S Pearson 3/30, D Beattie 2/18)

Battle for 5th

No result for Central Queensland Seamers and Mackay Whitsundays Nitro.

Semis to play at the Gabba

Far North Fusion v North Queensland

North Queensland 6/169 (S Taylor 92, BD Stout 32, B Radford 14, JT Roach 3/28, J Reid 1/18) defeated Far North Fusion 5/165 (J Reid 49, AJ Warnock 37, C Stanger 21, S Taylor 2/20, JR Dunlop 1/20)

Darling Downs v Gold Coast

Gold Coast 6/129 (W Kilborn 37, N Peterson 35, C Galloway 14, K Glass 3/19, S Neale 1/11) defeated Darling Downs 9/101 (K Glass 29, B Anderson 23, M Hallas 12, W Kilborn 5/13, S Winton 3/20) Gold Coast and North Queensland qualified for the final.