Monk’s racy response to panic buying

Sophie Monk is well and truly covered for toilet paper.

WITH a sexy snap, Sophie Monk has poked fun at Aussies who have been panic buying toilet paper in response to the global coronavirus outbreak.

Monk posted a photo of herself in a bathtub covered by rolls of toilet paper. In the caption she joked: "Holy sh*t. I've bulk bought loo paper since I was a kid! DM me if you need some."

In her Instagram Stories, Monk uploaded a couple of videos from her local supermarket which showed empty shelves.

"I can't believe this," Monk said in the video as she walked the empty aisle. "What has gone on? Not one roll!"

Monk's sexy snap was taken by her boyfriend Joshua Gross who commented on the photo: "Babe, I've questioned your bulk buying. Never again! You. Have. Saved. Us."

Australian shoppers have gone toilet paper crazy over the past few days as concern about the coronavirus intensify.

Sophie was shocked by the toilet paper shortage.

Sophie Monk’s local supermarket.

Yesterday a fight over toilet roll ended with a man being tasered, police said.

Police were called to a store in Tamworth after a man allegedly lashed out and attacked another customer and a worker.

Supermarkets and manufacturers have urged the public to remain calm, reassuring customers that toilet paper deliveries were increasing to compensate for the demand.

Coles and Woolworths have introduced temporary restrictions on the amount of toilet paper people can buy, with a four-pack limit on store and online purchases.

The run on toilet rolls has caused a 500 per cent increase in traffic on Australian Bidet's website, according to managing director Randall Cadby.

The main item of interest is the company's electronic toilet seats, which are DIY and attach to a regular toilet bowl.

"It's really only been since Monday, people are obviously looking for something as an alternative to toilet paper," Mr Cadby told AAP.