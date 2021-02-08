MONKEY BUSINESS: Bundy cafe trades in wheels for new home

Mother and daughter Stacey and Cindy Smit are the happy faces that will welcome customers to their new cafe on Bourbong St. Picture: Rhylea Millar

It's the new cafe on the block and while its doors may be opening for the first time, Bundaberg will recognise the brand which was once on wheels.

Bundaberg local Stacey Smit first started working in a coffee shop when she was 16-years-old and has dreamt of owning her own store ever since.

Along with the help of her partner Luke and mum Cindy, the three co-owners of Yellow Monkey Coffee has been supplying the region with a caffeine hit from their mobile van for the last 12 months.

Where it all began for Yellow Monkey Coffee - co-owner Stacey Smit working in the mobile van at an event.

Keen to find a permanent base to call home, Stacey began looking for a suitable shop space to lease and finally found the perfect place right on Bourbong St.

"In the end the van was busy with events every weekend and sometimes two or three a week, but a lot of travel was involved it just wasn't generating enough income," Stacey said.

"For me my favourite thing is forming those relationships with regular customers which we weren't really able to do in the van because we were always in a different spot.

"I love having a chat with my regulars and I get quite emotional talking about this but they end up making it feel like family."

With painting currently underway, the site which was formerly Rosie-Blu is set to open at the start of March, with all hands on deck and working hard to complete the store renovation.

"I want to create a space that both I and my customers can call home and our landlord has been here every night to help us get the store ready and achieve that," Stacey said.

"I'll be working here with my mum who has worked with me since the beginning … she works really hard and I don't know what I would do without her."

The family behind Yellow Monkey Coffee - (Back to front) Luke, Tyla, Skye, Stacey, Zavia and Cindy. Picture: Rhylea Millar

Specialising in wholesome home cooked meals the breakfast menu will include the classic big brekkie and smashed avo, while lunch options will include quiche with salad, fish and chips and a chicken club sandwich.

The small business owner said she intends to reach out to schools and community groups to offer her space as a meeting venue too.

Yellow Monkey Coffee at 90a Bourbong St, will open in March on Tuesdays to Fridays from 7am to 5pm and weekends from 7am to 2pm.

The store will be closed on Mondays.

For more information, visit the Facebook page.