Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Monique Morley agreed to leave The Bachelor last night after failing to patch things up with Matt Agnew. Supplied by Channel 10.
Monique Morley agreed to leave The Bachelor last night after failing to patch things up with Matt Agnew. Supplied by Channel 10.
News

Monique: Bachelor will see Abbie’s true colours

Seanna Cronin
15th Aug 2019 9:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MONIQUE Morley left The Bachelor with her head held high tonight.

The 26-year-old lingerie designer, who grew up in Maroochydore, was embroiled in a war of words when fellow bachelorette Abbie Chatfield accused her of badmouthing Bachelor Matt Agnew.

Monique said she can't remember her exact words, but that she had joked with Rachael Arahill and anything from the conversation had been taken out of context.

"It was not something I meant so I don't remember it," Monique told the Daily.

"My joke with Rachael, I don't even know what I was talking about. If I asked you what you were joking about two weeks ago would you remember what was said?"

The lack of clarity and loss of trust were too much for astrophysicist Matt, who told Monique it was best if she left the show.

"I said to him 'I wish you all the best and I hope you can find out the true colours of who's in here'," she said.

She made a quiet exit before the rose ceremony, which shocked the other bachelorettes.

"I wasn't giving him the answers he wanted," she said.

"At the end of the day, if he's into someone like her - Abbie and I couldn't be more opposite - then I'm wasting his time.

"It was just a way for her to get me out of the house.

"I'm not fussed about the outcome - I know who I am, so I'm sweet."

She describes the public reaction to the drama, which has played out to more than a million viewers over the past two nights, as "madness".

Speculation is also rife that she has already moved on with a new man, but Monique downplayed any rumoured romance.

"Everything happens for a reason and everything happens as it should, so hopefully it turns into me finding someone," she said.

"I have lots of gorgeous guy friends, so it may look like I'm in a relationship but I'm doing me at the moment."

The Bachelor continues on Wednesday at 7.30pm on Ten/WIN.

More Stories

Show More
channel 10 matt agnew monique morley reality tv the bachelor 2019 the bachelor australia
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Tender-winning Brissy company says economy will benefit

    premium_icon Tender-winning Brissy company says economy will benefit

    Council News THE Brisbane based company awarded a $2.3m tender commits to the local economy.

    Endangered species: Bundy smoker on lifestyle choice

    premium_icon Endangered species: Bundy smoker on lifestyle choice

    Health Federal government to target smokers in new plan

    Is this the man holding Bundy back?

    premium_icon Is this the man holding Bundy back?

    Politics MP defends stance and vows to fight for residents

    Bundy stage show to explore Lindy Chamberlain story

    premium_icon Bundy stage show to explore Lindy Chamberlain story

    Whats On Defining moment in aussie history hits stage