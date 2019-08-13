Menu
Mayor Jack Dempsey and Burnett Mary Regional Council CEO Sheila Charlesworth.
Mayor Jack Dempsey and Burnett Mary Regional Council CEO Sheila Charlesworth. Mike Knott BUN120819CREEK1
Environment

Moneys Creek to be investigated

Rhylea Millar
by
13th Aug 2019 5:00 AM
FUNDING has been awarded to the Burnett Mary Regional Group from the Queensland Government, to conduct a feasibility study of the Moneys Creek catchment in Bargara and protect the Great Barrier Reef, waterways, soil and plant life.

BMRG chief executive officer, Sheila Charlesworth said the investigation would look at how they could best capture, re-channel, measure water quality and make changes to the landscape.

"The main issues would be the run-off and the herbicides, pesticides and nitrogen that's used on different farming practices,” she said.

"Farmers within our region are one of the highest performers in the state, so they have really good best management practices.”

Ms Charlesworth said many aspects needed to be considered and the ideal result would be to contain the run-off and have the best environmental outcomes for farms and Bargara's community.

Bundaberg Regional Council's mayor Jack Dempsey said the council would work closely with BMRG, the golf club and landholders throughout the process.

"There's been studies over many years but we really need the most modern scientific explanations,” he said.

"We need to be able to ensure we get the best outcome for our environment, not just out land environment but also for our reef and our iconic turtles on the coastline,” Mr Dempsey said.

Ms Charlesworth said the feasibility study would take approximately three to four months to complete and additional funding would be requested to implement the report's recommendations.

