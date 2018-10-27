Menu
Parents who do not immunise their children have their Family Tax Benefit Part A payments reduced by $28 a fortnight.
Health

Money pain as Bundaberg kids miss out on life-saving jabs

Sherele Moody
by
27th Oct 2018 6:35 AM
ABOUT 5 per cent of our children are missing out on life-saving immunisations, meaning a significant number of local families are facing reduced financial support from the government.

National health data for 2012-14 reveals 95.7 per cent of Bundaberg one-year-olds and 94.2 per cent of two-year-olds and five-year-olds are fully immunised.

The families choosing not to get their kids the jab will have their Family Tax Benefit Part A payments reduced by $28 a fortnight.

Experts expect this financial impost to improve immunisation rates but there are also local education programs aimed at informing parents about the benefits of protecting their children from diseases.

Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service Family and Community Services nursing director Carol McMullen said the Wide Bay immunisation rate was slightly higher than the national average.

"Immunisation is actively promoted by the Wide Bay Public Health Unit through providing education and training to local general practices and other vaccine providers," Ms McMullen said.

"We also regularly update vaccine service providers and provide clinical support on complex immunisation queries." - NewsRegional
 

