Monduran bridge up and open

A MUCH-NEEDED new bridge on Monduran Rd opened today, creating better links to the Bruce Hwy for the district's farmers and families.

The new $3.18 million Monduran Rd Bridge replaces an old wooden structure that was closed to traffic in 2013 following damage sustained during floods, and prior to that was restricted to a 15-tonne load limit.

Federal Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd championed the project, which received $1.59 million under Round 2 of the Australian Government's Bridges Renewal Program.

"This is just one example of how the Bridges Renewal Program is upgrading and repairing bridges nationwide to improve access for local communities and businesses. Pleasingly, this project was also a direct driver of local jobs,” he said.