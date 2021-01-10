MONDAY ROUND UP: Latest sport results and scores

Here's the latest news and results from various sporting codes throughout the Clarence Valley.

S WIMMING

Grafton Services Swim Club

By Toni Ensbey

Club members experienced ideal conditions for the first swim of 2021 - the water was refreshing and the weather conditions were perfect.

Numbers were down a little due to some lucky members still being able to manage extended holidays, but those present were ready to race and this was never more evident than when the Stephen Donnelly Explosive Cup final was held.

An all male line up consisting of John Wainwright, Gary Dixon, Richard Sear and Doug Ensbey were on the blocks for this final and when all swimmers were only 15 metres into the race it would have been a judge's nightmare to try to separate them. This tight knit formation carried through right to the finish and it was with baited breath that spectators waited for times to be called.

Eventually Doug was announced as the winner with Gary just 0.16 seconds behind and Richard, although recording a slightly faster time than Gary, was placed third.

In the 50m final Yvonne Shorrock was the only lady contender up against Terry Marsh, Geoff Simkus and David Moon.

David (always the backmarker) was the last to enter the water, giving away 13 seconds start, but it didn't take too long for the field to bunch up and to once again create an exciting finish.

Marshy was given the judge's nod for first with David second and Geoff third and a .07 margin was all that separated them.

The final event for the night was the 30m BB&B and reaching this final were Terry Marsh, Gary Dixon, Toni Ensbey and David Moon.

Marsh and Dixon were breaststroking, Ensbey was backstroking and Moon was doing butterfly.

This event was a little more spread out and easier to judge so when times were checked Gary was awarded first place with David second and Terry third.

Afterwards the monthly barbeque was held at the GDSC rotunda with all Covid rules being strictly observed and after eight months of this being a non-event it was enjoyed immensely by those present.

PARKRUN

Grafton

Event number 229

9th January 2021

This week 65 people ran, jogged and walked the course, of whom 13 were first timers and 7 recorded new Personal Bests. Representatives of 7 different clubs took part.

The event was made possible by 11 volunteers:

Rachel HOULAHAN • Margaret RYAN • Kristy SMIDT • Robert BLANCHARD • Jean TULLY • Henry SHEEHAN • Mike O'CONNELL • Tracie O'CONNELL • Nyssa LESNIAK • Warren JACKSON • Elijah LESNIAK-BELL

Results:

1 Henry SHEEHAN Male VM50-54 21:02

2 Stuart TAIT Male VM45-49 21:52

3 Scott BARNIER Male VM50-54 22:50

4 Alyssa KENNEDY Female JW11-14 22:55

5 Chris BROPHY Male VM40-44 23:04

6 Jennifer PORRA Female VW50-54 23:44

7 Alex KENNEDY Male JM10 23:50

8 Alan KENNEDY Male JM11-14 25:04

9 Rod HUXLEY Male VM60-64 25:09

10 David HASSETT Male VM50-54 25:28 (PB)

11 Georgia PHILP Female SW20-24 26:12

12 Jahn LENEHAN Male VM35-39 26:34

13 Darryll SMIDT Male VM35-39 Salvos Striders 26:47

14 Renan FENERICH Male VM35-39 26:49 (PB)

15 Claudia OLLENBURG Female VW40-44 27:48

16 Caleb SHAW Male JM10 Salvos Striders 27:49

17 Lindsay NASH Male VM50-54 28:24

18 Cheyse SMITH Male JM10 28:29

19 Melanie KELLY Female VW45-49 28:30 (PB)

20 Casey SMITH Female SW30-34 28:41

21 Kim MINTER Female VW50-54 Run Around the World 28:43

22 Ben SHAW Male VM35-39 Salvos Striders 29:00

23 Peter LAKE Male VM65-69 29:22

24 Karen BARNIER Female VW50-54 29:37

25 Brian WINTERS Male VM70-74 29:39

26 Annie LYDON Female VW60-64 Anytime Fitness Grafton 29:45

27 Keith BROWN Male VM60-64 29:53

28 Helen WRIGHT Female VW45-49 30:05

29 Peter KENNEDY Male VM55-59 30:58

30 Balla TRAORE Male VM35-39 32:21

31 Leonard HAMBLETON Male VM45-49 32:25

32 Ryan ATKINS Male VM35-39 32:38

33 Marley-Jo COLLIER Female VW35-39 33:32 (PB)

34 Grace STACKMAN Female JW11-14 33:46

35 Adrian STACKMAN Male VM45-49 33:46

36 Amy MCKAY Female VW35-39 34:34 (PB)

37 Sally WHITBURN Female JW10 34:52 (PB)

38 Hamish PEARCE Male JM11-14 35:02 (PB)

39 Leah STEVENSON Female VW45-49 35:57

41 Kim MCKENNA Female VW60-64 36:08

43 Fiona BROWN Female VW50-54 36:36

44 Samantha SAMPSON Female SW30-34 37:40

45 Mitchell ENGLISH Male JM10 38:38

46 Tracy ENGLISH Female VW40-44 38:39

47 Erin HASSETT Female VW45-49 39:18

48 Chiara HASSETT Female SW25-29 40:08

49 Carrol BROWN Female VW60-64 Grafton Runners 41:09

51 Unknown

52 Sarah BLACKMAN Female SW30-34 41:44

53 Nittaya KENNEDY Female VW35-39 42:23

54 Charlotte SMITH Female JW10 42:38

55 Ben SMITH Male SM30-34 42:41

56 Shamira TRAORE Female SW30-34 44:01

57 Madonna GORRIE Female VW55-59 45:51

58 Kristina HUXLEY Female VW55-59 46:42

59 Jack WHITBURN Male JM10 49:08

60 Gavin WHITBURN Male VM45-49 Pat Carroll Running Group 49:09

61 Jacqueline BLOMSTROM Female VW65-69 52:20

62 Margaret RYAN Female VW70-74 52:49

63 Rosanne HOULAHAN Female VW55-59 53:54

64 Unknown

65 Rachel HOULAHAN Female SW25-29 Evatt House 2015 53:56

The male record is held by Reece EDWARDS who recorded a time of 15:43 on 31st December 2016 (event number 64).

The female record is held by Katie PORRA who recorded a time of 18:01 on 26th December 2020 (event number 227).

The Age Grade course record is held by Don RODGERS who recorded 83.27% (20:31) on 29th June 2019 (event number 191).

Grafton parkrun started on 17th October 2015. Since then 1,845 participants have completed 16,443 parkruns covering a total distance of 82,215 km, including 3,000 new Personal Bests. A total of 274 individuals have volunteered 1,990 times.

GOLF

Grafton District Golf Club

Tuesday Men's results:

Date: 4th Jan, 2021

Event: 18 Hole Stableford

Starters: 98

Sponsor: GDGC

Winner: Joel Power 39pts

1st Runner up Aiden Langford 37pts c/b

2nd Runner Up: Rowen Butcher 37pts c/b

Nearest the Pin Sponsor: GDGC

6th Rod Masen 74cm

9th Clint Corbett

10th Chris Wheelahan 65cm

13th Steve Houlahan 488cm

Ball Run down: 30pts

LAWN BOWLS

Maclean & District Bowling Club

Nominations are open for our $2000 Australia Day Open Fours Tournament. 4 games x 10 ends. Phone 0429 506 606 to nominate or email bowls@macleanbowls.com. Aussie dress and $20 per person including sausage sizzle.

Nominations will close this Wednesday 13th January for our Graded Pairs event . Players please check the C.O.P attached to each event and be aware of playing times as there are a few late afternoon matches drawn due to our extreme weather policy.

Nominations are open for the club Major Pairs.

State Triples nominations close this Friday 15th January.

Canecutters trip to Ballina is on this Sunday 17th, players ensure they have their bowls from their lockers.

Ladies bowls days are now open bowls and open to any bowler in our club. This is a great step as all social bowls within our club are open giving us all and visitors five days of the week to play bowls.

Nominations for Tuesdays and Thursday social will be on the Ladies noticeboard while Wed, Fri & Sat will still be on the mens noticeboard.

Social Bowls

Wednesday 1pm: winners Barry Carr, Peter Hurst, r/up Jim Mills, Doug Starr. Raffle: 1st Ray Ryan, 2nd Jim Shannon. Safe: $350 Liz Pearcey - NOT WON.

Friday 5pm: Cancelled due to rain.

Saturday 2:30pm: winners Mark Williams, Terry Johnson, Brad Johnson; r/up Con Michalides, Tom Cross.

Comp Draw Club Selected Fours Rd 1 - Sat 16th Jan 5pm Game 1: Ray Davis, Kevin Johnson, Carolyn Byrum, Doug Starr v Con Michalides, Steve Swain, Jim Shannon, Des Johnson.

Club Selected Fours Rd 2 - Fri 22nd January 5:30pm Game 2: Winner (Starr/Johnson) v Mark Williams, Rob Wetzel, Clyde Apps, Paul Burnes; Game 3: Narelle Phelps, Cheryl Johnson, Sandra Ferro, Peter Hurst v Rory Weekes, Fred Stair, Ken Crampton, Ross Murphy; Game 4: Liz Pearcey, Aidan Daniels, Denise Burey, Garry Montgomery v Barry Carr, Col Ryan, John Hupfield, Jayson Pinnock; Game 5: Marisa Mutch, Michael Bailey, Pauline Ryan, Alastair Preston v Sandra Youlten, David Pearcey, Ron Byrum, Ray Ryan.

Crack The Safe Jackpot stands at $400 weekending 17/01/2021.