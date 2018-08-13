Monday chills have workers feeling blue

IF MONDAYITIS wasn't bad enough already, the city woke up to below average temperatures at 7am today .

Bureau of Meterology forecaster Janine Yuasa said the city woke up to temperatures as cold as 7.9 degrees at the airport, three degrees lower than the August average minimum of 10.9 for the area.

Reports from BoM said that it was nine degrees for most of the town but felt closer to three degrees, which would explain the reluctance to get out of bed and head to work this morning.

Ms Yuasa said wind may be a contributing factor.

"It wasn't too strong but sometimes if the air is quite dry and cool and there's a bit of wind blowing that can make it feel a little bit cooler," She said.

Prepare for more chilly mornings with an estimated six degrees tomorrow and seven for Wednesday before it starts warming up for the rest of the week, estimated to not drop below 11 degrees.

"Layer up, wear some extra jackets, get the doona out, the electric blankets, whatever you need to stay warm," Ms Yuasa said.