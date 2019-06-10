Menu
Josh McGuire has been fined after scraping the face of Manly's Dylan Walker.
Rugby League

Cowboys' John McGuire slammed: ’Get out of the gutter’

10th Jun 2019 2:29 PM

JOSH McGuire will be lighter in the pocket this week, but the Cowboys and Maroons enforcer should count himself lucky.

That's the opinion of the Monday Bunker panel -  Tim Gilbert, Fatima Kdouh, Paul Crawley and Peter Gleeson - who say McGuire should be paying a harsher penalty for his contact with Manly player Dylan Walker's face.

 The Courier-Mail's Peter Gleeson said McGuire should have copped a suspension rather than a $4500 fine.

"McGuire's a grub, he should be stamped out for four weeks for that," he said.

"That is just so unsportsmanlike. I know he plays the game tough, there's a lot of people who play the game tough but they don't get into that sort of rubbish.

"Get out of the gutter."

Canberra forward Hudson Young was last week hit with a five-week suspension for eye gouging, and The Daily Telegraph's Paul Crawley highlighted the similarities between the two incidents.

"It's disgraceful that he's done it, and what's just as bad is the match review committee has given him a fine and not a suspension," Crawley said.

"He had an almost identical situation with Cameron Munster earlier this year ... he should have been suspended for that, and if he was he would have been suspended for this.

"The young bloke from Canberra last week got a five-week suspension for basically the same thing. It's a disgrace."

