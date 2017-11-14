Menu
Moncrieff to unveil 2018 at season launch event

FULL ON: There is a packed program coming to the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre next year.
CATCH a sneak peek at 2018's live performing arts and cinema events at the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre's season launch next week.

Bundaberg Regional Council community and cultural services spokeswoman Judy Peters said it was the second year the Moncrieff would presented a "season of work”.

"At the Moncrieff we aim to offer a variety of entertainment options that will appeal to a wide cross section of our community and in 2018 I think we have certainly achieved that,” Cr Peters said.

"It's a great mix of live events, cinema presentations of live theatre and movies.”

By attending the season launch, Cr Peters said residents could also learn more about some of subscription and membership discounts available for events and films being hosted by the venue next year.

"The point of our season is to further develop our region's arts community and to ensure that we're providing promotional opportunities for local artists on the back of some of the national and international work that we will host at the Moncrieff,” she said.

"It's going to be a very exciting year for many reasons and I can't wait to talk about a few surprises we have in store.”

The season launch will be held at the Moncrieff from 5.30-6.30pm on Tuesday, November 21, and will include light nibbles.

The evening will finish with a back stage tour at 6.30pm.

To RSVP, email theatrem@bundaberg.qld.gov.au.

Topics:  cinema events live performances moncrieff entertainment centre whatson

Bundaberg News Mail
