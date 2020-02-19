Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SHELL OF AN EXPERIENCE: Four loggerhead clutches hatched at Mon Repos last night. Picture: Tourism Australia
SHELL OF AN EXPERIENCE: Four loggerhead clutches hatched at Mon Repos last night. Picture: Tourism Australia
News

Mon Repos Turtle Centre celebrates major milestone

19th Feb 2020 10:46 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MON Repos Turtle Centre hosted its 20,000th visitor of the season last night.

Four loggerhead turtle clutches hatched, watched on by 249 people.

They divided into five groups that headed to the beach at 8.15pm, 8.30pm, 8.50pm, 9.55pm and 11.15pm.

Last night’s visitor count brought the total for the nesting and hatching season at the famed rookery to 20.080.

The season’s turtle count sits at 383 loggerheads, 10 flatbacks and one green.

Mon Repos is home of the most significant loggerhead turtle nesting population in the South Pacific region.

Click here to book a Mon Repos Turtle Encounter.

bundaberg loggerhead turtles mon repos mon repos turtle centre
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REAR VIEW: How Holden first came to Bundy

        premium_icon REAR VIEW: How Holden first came to Bundy

        News The story behind Bundaberg’s first Holden and its owner is as unique as the brand itself.

        Woman pays the price for stealing alcohol

        premium_icon Woman pays the price for stealing alcohol

        News A WOMAN has learnt the hard way what happens when she continues to steal.

        Councillor explains mindset of his role in the community

        premium_icon Councillor explains mindset of his role in the community

        News Cr John Learmonth has been in his role for two years. He recalls the doubt when he...

        Bundy school one of state's highest achievers

        premium_icon Bundy school one of state's highest achievers

        News Bundy school in top five most improved