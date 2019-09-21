Mon Repos topic of state inquiry

THE Mon Repos Turtle Centre upgrades will be the subject of a state parliamentary inquiry.

The upgrades were recently a concern raised by Bundaberg mayor Jack Dempsey, who criticised the lack of carparking at the centre and the plan for tourists to use a bus shuttle service.

As of this week the Innovation, Tourism Development and Environment Committee determined the need to hold an inquiry.

Its focus will be to look at the suitability of the upgrades, the value for money, and the performance of consultants and contractors.

The committee will be relying on submissions from the community, which were due by Friday, November 1.

A public hearing is expected to be held in Bundaberg but it was yet uncertain when this would be, but the report is scheduled to brought before parliament by November 29.

Burnett MP Stephen Bennett said the government had been “secretive” about the redevelopment, and had not allowed him to have access to the site.

Mr Bennett said the redevelopment was necessary but that there had been too many issues with the project lasting years.

“The committee needs to hear from the people on the ground who are armed with the knowledge needed to ensure there’s complete transparency around this project,” he said.

“Some seven years on, as the project nears completion, it is timely and appropriate that these sorts of reviews are undertaken.”

Cr Dempsey said the council would be making a submission.

He supported the nature of the inquiry.

“We’ll be asking the committee to look at the adequacy of parking arrangements for the centre.”

Environment Minister Leeanne Enoch’s office was preparing a statement but was unable to provide it before deadline.

But the government’s position would be published next week.