Mon Repos set to improve gender balance among hatchlings

A flatback hatchling turtle makes it way to the shore on Mon Repos beach.

KNOWN as the main destination for nesting turtles on the eastern coast of Australia, Mon Repos will be receive a funding boost for an innovative trial.

Federal Minister for Environment Sussan Ley brought the much-needed rain to Bundy, as well as two major funding announcements for the region.

Alongside the Australian Government’s $6.1 million investment to improve water quality of the Great Barrier Reef and Burnett river, an additional $300,000 will also be provided to Mon Repos, to cool turtle nests at the local site.

“The $300,000 funding for Mon Repos is to do with cooling the sand to get the right gender balance of the hatchlings,” Ms Ley said.

“We know that the sex of a sea turtle is determined by the temperature at which the egg is incubated and that we are seeing higher temperatures produce more females.

“This is about working with scientists to look at the ways we can help the ecosystem adapt and become more resilient in the face of higher temperatures and changing climate.”

Designed to produce a gender balance of turtle hatchlings, the next phase of the program is set to determine whether higher nest temperatures result in an increased population of female hatchlings.

The Federal Minister for Environment Sussan Ley said if successful, the research and monitoring program could be expanded at other turtle nesting sites on the Great Barrier Reef.

“It is part of a wider approach to resilience and adaptation investments being led by the Morrison Government from IVF style coral spawning, to coral restoration, improved water quality, land management and crown-of-thorns starfish control.

“Mon Repos is perfectly placed for the trial – it supports the most significant loggerhead turtle nesting population in the South Pacific region and nesting turtles have been monitored here since 1968.”

The Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority will work alongside the Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service through the Reef Joint Field Management Program.

As part of the Federal Government’s $6 million Reef 2050 and Natural Heritage Trust and funded by the Great Barrier Reef Green Turtle Research Program, the trial aims to improve the habitat of turtles.