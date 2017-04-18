Mon Repos hatchlings released into safe waters

AFTER months of care, almost 60 turtle hatchlings have been escorted away from danger and released into safe waters.

The Brisbane Times reported that on Monday, 58 baby loggerhead turtles were taken by boat from Sea Life Sunshine Coast and released into the East Australian Current - 20 kilometres from Mooloolaba. Now released, it is expected the turtles won't return to Queensland waters for 16 years.

The hatchlings started their journey in January when they were collected from nests at Mon Repos, near Bundaberg, as part of the world-renowned Queensland Turtle Conservation project.

They were then carefully incubated at exactly 29.9 degrees and had their hatching timed to coincide with the World Science Festival last month.

