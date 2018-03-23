Moment of distraction causes head-on crash on Bruce Hwy

DISQUALIFIED DRIVER: Adam Mario Brischetto, 20, leaves Hervey Bay Magistrates Court. He pleaded guilty to driving without due care or attention.

A MOMENTARY lapse of concentration while driving can lead to drastic consequences, as this young man discovered first-hand.

Adam Mario Brischetto drove into the lane of oncoming traffic when he became briefly distracted, causing his car to collide with another vehicle.

The 20-year-old pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court yesterday to driving without due care or attention.

The court heard Brischetto was driving on the Bruce Hwy on February 23 when he decided to turn right into a service station at Torbanlea about 9.15pm.

He slowed down, turned on his indicator, but while looking at another car, drove into oncoming traffic.

He was hit by a Landcruiser which was towing a trailer.

The Landcruiser had three passengers inside, and one of them suffered a broken arm from the head-on crash. When police arrived about 20 minutes later, they found Brischetto still sitting in his car and he was taken to hospital.

The driver of the Landcruiser told police Brischetto drove right in front of him, and he had no time to stop.

The Dirranbandi resident was fined $750 and disqualified from driving for one month.

Distracted driving, which is part of the Fatal Five, accounts for about a quarter of crashes on our roads.