Mundubbera resident Gary Ryan died after allegedly being stabbed multiple times.
Moment murder accused’s story unravels

Danielle Buckley
30th Oct 2019 3:04 PM | Updated: 3:04 PM
A COURT has been shown police footage revealing the moment a man admits he was at a Central Queensland property the day Gary Ryan was allegedly stabbed to death.

Trevor Spencer and Stephen Peter Crump are on trial in Brisbane Supreme Court and stand accused of murdering Mr Ryan, 43, who was found with critical stab wounds at a Mundubbera property on August 23, 2016.

Both have pleaded not guilty to one count of murder.

In evidence against Mr Spencer, Crown prosecutor Daniel Boyle showed footage of the 73-year-old's interview with police in Dubbo three days after the alleged murder.

In the footage, Mr Spencer could be seen nursing a heavily bandaged hand that he initially told detectives was a result of a wood chopping accident in NSW.

When detectives pointed out that they knew Mr Spencer was in Queensland the same day he received the injury, he conceded that he had travelled to Mr Ryan's property that week.

"I was asked to go … to help with the driving … it was indicated to me during course of conversation during the driving what was likely to take place there," Mr Spencer said.

At first, Mr Spencer told police he simply dropped some people off at the property.

But when he was pressed again about how he cut his hand, Mr Spencer revealed he had left the car and gone with the group.

"Yeah okay, I went in with them," Mr Spencer said.

"I didn't have anything … oh yes I did, I had a knife with me at that time. That is how I got this (injury)."

On the first day of the trial, Mr Spencer pleaded guilty to manslaughter, but the Crown did not accept the lesser plea.

Defence barrister Tony Kimmins told the court that while Mr Spencer was present he did not inflict any blows on Mr Ryan.

The trial continues under Justice Martin Burns. - NewsRegional

