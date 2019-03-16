The moment lightning strikes the CMC Rocks campground

Campers capture the moment lightning strikes a tree at the CMC Rocks music festival at Willowbank.

Campers capture the moment lightning strikes a tree at the CMC Rocks music festival at Willowbank. Lachlan Allen/Facebook

COUNTRY music fans camping out for the CMC Rocks music festival have endured another stormy night at Willowbank.

Dramatic footage posted to social media shows the moment lightning strikes a tree near campers' tents and cars.

The SEQ Weather Facebook page has shared footage of the close call captured by multiple festival-goers:

The stormy weather has caused some delays to the festival. According to the CMC Rocks Facebook page Danielle Bradbery and Lindsay Ell were unable to perform their sets yesterday afternoon.

American headliner Luke Combs was able to go ahead with his set last night as fans partied on through the wet conditions.

There has been a 30-minute delay to the gates opening this morning for day two of the three-day event as maintenance is carried out at the site.

The Bureau of Meteorology forecasts another wet day today with the chance of a thunderstorm, but easing to calmer conditions in the evening.

CMC Rocks organisers have been contacted for comment.