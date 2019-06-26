BRAVE: Moment famed anchorman received cancer diagnosis

BOOK TOUR: Iconic newsreader Mike Higgins is travelling north and promoting his book Trouserless Under The News Desk.

BOOK TOUR: Iconic newsreader Mike Higgins is travelling north and promoting his book Trouserless Under The News Desk. Alistair Brightman

THE oncologist didn't pull any punches.

Diagnosed with an aggressive cancer, Queensland news anchorman and television icon Mike Higgins was told he had a 16 per cent chance of survival.

He had primary cutaneous peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

"It's not a good one to have," the doctor told him.

That was an understatement.

Higgins has spent years in the limelight and never shied away from a story.

He had received death threats from gangsters and was spied on by Australian and American intelligence services when he campaigned against nuclear war in the 1980s.

But being diagnosed with cancer presented a whole new challenge.

Higgins got his diagnosis in 2008 and spent the next four years undergoing chemotherapy before a bone marrow transplant changed his blood type and his life.

A positive attitude might have helped him beat the odds as well.

"When I heard those words I immediately put myself in that 16 per cent," he said.

"That made me feel better."

It was during his cancer battle that he picked up a pen and started writing his memoir.

That memoir, title Trouserless Under the News Desk, bought him to Hervey Bay yesterday.

Published by Boolarong Press, the book helped Higgins look back on the most important moments of his life while he was battling for his life.

That included his rise as an anchorman and news presenter, his passionate fight against nuclear conflict, his two marriages and his beloved sons.

As he travels along the Queensland coast promoting the book, driving himself in a motorhome he kitted out himself, his mind has already turned to penning another novel.

He says it would be set predominantly on the Fraser Coast in the Depression-era.

For now though, his focus is on sharing his story and hoping the challenges he has faced inspire others to keep fighting any battles they may be facing.