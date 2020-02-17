Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
c c c c c c c
c c c c c c c
News

Moment couple swept away by rogue wave at Bondi

by Stuart McLean, David Barwell, Ava Benny-Morrison, Jack Morphet
17th Feb 2020 5:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

This is the dramatic moment a monster wave swept an unsuspecting Russian couple off the rocks at Bondi, sparking a frantic search for the missing man who drowned in the incident.

The holiday of a lifetime ended in tragedy for popular Russian DJ Andrei Ivanov, 47, who died after he was swept into the ocean by the rogue wave.

His wife Yulia, 45, managed to claw her way back onto the rocks screaming for her husband while suffering cuts and two broken toes.

The couple can be seen as the wave rolls in. Picture: 7 News
The couple can be seen as the wave rolls in. Picture: 7 News

Mr Ivanov was remembered by his friends on Sunday as a talented musician with a bright future.

The drama unfolded at 5.30pm on Saturday when the couple made their way down onto the rocks at the northern end of Bondi headland to take a closer look at the waves.

The couple is swamped by the wave. Picture: 7 News
The couple is swamped by the wave. Picture: 7 News


There was a hazardous surf warning in place as ex-cyclone Uesi pounded the east coast.

Lifesavers pulled Mr Ivanov out of the water after a frantic 30 minute search in huge seas and performed CPR, but were unable to revive him.

Mr Ivanov became popular throughout Russia in the early 1990s where he produced hit albums under the name Triplex and regularly appeared on radio station Maximum.

Leading dance producer Pavel Loginov posted on Facebook: 'The big news today just killed me.

"We will remember you Andrei Ivanov."

Andrei Ivanov has been remembered as a talented musician. Picture: Facebook
Andrei Ivanov has been remembered as a talented musician. Picture: Facebook

Another friend posted that: "He was one of the brightest people with whom life drove me."

Shocked onlookers said the man's wife was "screaming" as lifesavers and the Westpac Rescue Helicopter tried desperately to find him among the barrage of waves pounding the coastline.

"She was trying to go and save her husband,'' one eyewitness said.

Lifeguards on jet skis pulled Mr Ivanov from the water at about 6pm.

NSW Ambulance Inspector Giles Buchanan said there was little emergency crews could do to save him.

"Paramedics at the scene at the air ambulance crew worked on him for an extensive period of time but unfortunately there was nothing that could be done after that amount of time," he said.

The tragedy unfolded after the Bureau of Meteorology warned powerful swell conditions would hit the coast, with hazard warnings for ­activities such as rock fishing, boating and swimming.

Police said a report would be prepared for the Coroner.

Yulia Ivanov is helped to an ambulance by paramedics. Picture: Monique Harmer
Yulia Ivanov is helped to an ambulance by paramedics. Picture: Monique Harmer

More Stories

Show More
bondi drowning surf swept away waves

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Faith and forgiveness at heart of church gathering

        premium_icon Faith and forgiveness at heart of church gathering

        News AFTER losing their church to fire, some St Mary’s Catholic Church parishioners have forgiven the alleged culprit.

        UPDATE: Reports animals were inside home

        premium_icon UPDATE: Reports animals were inside home

        News Reports of animals in the home which had been destroyed by fire

        Message for MPs ahead of caucus meeting

        premium_icon Message for MPs ahead of caucus meeting

        News Labor MPs can ‘raise anything they like’ as Jackie Trad anger mounts

        • 17th Feb 2020 5:13 AM
        Top OP student’s surprising advice

        premium_icon Top OP student’s surprising advice

        Education OP results Qld: Top student’s secret to success

        • 17th Feb 2020 5:05 AM