Molly Dawson’s emotional tribute at cancer centre opening

MOLLY Dawson gave the world’s best batsman Steve Smith a lesson in perspective and made attendees such as Johnathan Thurston and Health Minister Steven Miles choke up during an emotional address at the opening of a youth cancer centre in Brisbane.

Speaking through tears at the Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital You Can Centre, Molly, who was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma in April, urged everyone to “grab on to life and try your best to live a good one”.

“A lot of us forget to be grateful, but please take a ­moment to think about all the good things you have … because your world can be flipped on its head in seconds,” she said.

Molly spoke of meeting a beautiful young cancer patient three months ago at the new $2.5 million centre, a joint initiative between the Sony Foundation and the Queensland Government.

“She was so lovely,” the 18-year-old recalled, along with tales of fearing she would never wake up after chemotherapy.

“We just hung out and chatted all things cancer. This was a Monday. On the Thursday I got a message saying she had passed away.

“She was a truly gorgeous soul and I wish she could be standing with all of us and have seen this centre officially opened.”

Molly Dawson and Aliona Grytsenko at the Sony Foundation You Can Centre for cancer patients

Her words resonated with Smith, who said during a news conference that he had gained a lot of perspective since the sandpaper ­controv­ersy, which forced him out of the game for 12 months.

Smith said that Molly’s speech had given him “a little bit more ­perspective”.

“(She) said things can be taken away from you very quickly when you least expect it, when everything is going really well,” Smith said.

“Don’t take anything for granted, live your life to the fullest.

“Those were really powerful words.

“It’s hard enough to be a teenager but being someone of that age going through cancer, I can’t imagine how hard that is.”

Smith has been a long-time Sony Foundation ambassador after losing a friend to cancer when they were both aged 18.

You Can centres are already running in Melbourne, Perth and Brisbane and another is due to open in Sydney soon.