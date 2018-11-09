Modern gem in Norville on market at $880K

STUNNER: The four-bedroom home at 2 San Vito Court Norville is well-equipped for entertaining.

A NORVILLE home has gone on the market for more than half a million dollars higher than the suburb's median house price.

The large family home is going for $880,000.

The latest RP Data figures showed the median price for a home in the popular suburb is $233,000.

Close to the CBD and schools including Shalom College, 2 San Vito Court offers buyers both convenience and, importantly, privacy.

The four-bedroom, two-bathroom home sports clean lines, light and bright interior styling and would suit a buyer who wants to walk in and start living.

Walking through the grand 3m timber and glass front doors, the eye is drawn to the hallway with 4.5m ceilings.

The showcase 3.6m and 4m high raked ceilings throughout also add a level of drama.

The large open-plan kitchen features modern amenities, soft-close drawers and stone bench-tops.

Entertainers will enjoy at the in-built Sonos audio system, allowing owners to play music from smart devices through six areas in the house, an in-ground saltwater pool next to an undercover outdoor entertainment area and home theatre.

