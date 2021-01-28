‘Moderate’ chance of cyclone developing in Coral Sea

A TROPICAL low which has drifted from the Gulf of Carpentaria across Cape York is now a "moderate" chance of developing into a cyclone in the Coral Sea this week - though it is expected to move away from the Queensland coast.

The low was forecast to strengthen into a cyclone earlier this week but its development was impacted when it moved over land and a cyclone warning was cancelled.

The cyclone outlook for the Coral Sea for the coming days rates the system a low chance of developing on Saturday and a moderate - or 20 to 50 per cent - chance of strengthening on Sunday.

"The monsoon trough continues to extend across the Gulf of Carpentaria and central Cape York Peninsula and into the northern Coral Sea," the Bureau of Meteorology says.

Grey clouds over Cairns Marlin Marina. Picture: Brendan Radke



"A tropical low that is currently located over Cape York Peninsula is likely to meander across the area today then shift eastwards and emerge over the northwestern Coral Sea, most likely late on Friday or on Saturday.

"The environment is forecast to be conducive for tropical cyclone development with a moderate chance from Sunday.

"The tropical system is expected to move eastwards or south-eastwards away from the Queensland east coast."

The Bureau said another tropical low lay to the northwest of New Caledonia which could further develop - however it is not expected to move into Australia's eastern region.

The Cairns radar shows heavy showers over parts of the Far North on Thursday afternoon. Source: BOM

Heavy showers have fallen over parts of the Far North today, with 67mm falling at Cairns Racecourse between 9am and 3pm.

Copperlode Dam had 59mm in the same period and Saddle Mountain 52mm.

A severe weather warning remains in place for parts of the Cape.

Heavy rainfall which may lead to flash flooding is forecast to continue across central parts of the Peninsula district.

Localised six hourly rainfall totals between 140mm to 180mm are likely within the warning area, particularly near the low, the Bureau has warned.

Locations which may be affected include Musgrave, Hope Vale and Laura.

Originally published as 'Moderate' chance of cyclone developing in Coral Sea