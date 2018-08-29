Model venture a dream job

A LIFELONG love of hobbies and collecting unique toys has ignited a special connection between two of Mackay's most passionate toy enthusiasts.

Business parters Wayne Belzer and Shane Byron were brought together by their passion for collecting the world's rarest toys, joining forces in their pursuit through their BBs Hobbies Toys and Collectibles store.

Mr Belzer was inspired to pursue his ideas for a hobby and toy store after being laid off from work, which allowed him to follow his passion.

"I used to work in the railways before I got put off work because of my bad back, so I had nothing to do," Mr Belzer said.

"Since I was very young, I've had a passion for collecting a vast amount of toys. I used to build these little aeroplanes, which is where it all started, and I think I had this real light bulb moment to see if I could run my own toy store".

Through the Mackay Scale Modellers Club, Mr Belzer came across fellow hobby enthusiast Shane Byron four years ago and formed a friendship that seemed like it was always meant to be.

"I met Wayne around four years ago through the Mackay Scale Modellers Club where we both discovered that we had a passion for diecast model cars," Mr Byron said.

"Both Wayne and I have both built model vehicles, played with remote control gear, played with slot car sets, I think it's just a passion we had which grew as we became older".

Mr Byron has invested the majority of his life into toy stores and had owned several before moving to Mackay five years ago.

"I was working at Toyworld on the Sunshine Coast before I moved to Maryborough and started my own hobby shop", he said.

"Five years ago I moved up from Bundaberg, where I helped a guy set up a toy store, and I struggled to find a large supply of toys, so I tossed up the idea of starting my own store here".

After gathering the supplies himself, Mr Byron opened the Scale Auto store in the Keith Hamilton Street Corner Shop 12 months ago.

"I started operating the Scale Auto store out on Keith Hamilton Street but I could only work in the afternoons because of my other work with the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries, so I invited Wayne to work with me as well", he said.

Taking up Mr Byron's offer, Mr Belzer began working in the Scale Auto store and the business grew from strength to strength.

"We were doing really well considering the size of the store and around last Christmas we considered expanding from just the model orientated products," Mr Belzer said.

"Both Shane and I decided that it was time to formally become business partners and open up a store with a larger variety of stock,".

Opening earlier this year in Shakespeare Street, BBs Hobbies Toys & Collectibles has provided a large and distinct range of rare toys to the Mackay region.

"We opened the new store in March this year, we saw that the hobby and collectible industry in Mackay was really lacking and both Wayne and I wanted to get serious about offering our passion and enthusiasm to the community," Mr Byron said.

"The store offers a unique range of diecast cars, model aeroplanes, paints, kits, magazines, metal puzzles, jigsaw puzzles, and we now have a massive range of collectible figures which you can't find anywhere else in Mackay at the moment."

The toy enthusiasts say that they source the majority of their stock from overseas and have plans for the future.

"Much of the stuff you see in this store comes from overseas because we really wanted to stand out among others in the industry at the moment," Mr Belzer said. "At the beginning of the year, Wayne and I did up a five year plan and eventually we will look at expanding out again if we can, but we are still in the very early stages obviously,".

According to Mr Byron, the partnership has been a dream opportunity for him and he believes joining forces was the best outcome for the two of them.

"If you make a living out of doing what you love, it makes a big difference to your general outlook on life and you become much more positive about everything," he said.