Jess urges women to embrace their natural self

by Alison Stephenson
31st Oct 2018 4:16 AM
NO plastic, no surgery, no Botox" - people constantly ask Jess Gomes, but she insists she has never gone under the knife.

"I'm proud that I don't have those things in my face," Gomes told Confidential.

 

Jess Gomes says she has never gone under the knife or had Botox done.
"I feel it's important for me to state that because now within the industry and social media I'm seeing a lot of plastic surgery.

"I just want to help women feel good about themselves and not make them feel like they have to look a certain way because every body else is doing it. I want women to know that they can embrace their own unique self and not feel like they have to change themselves or be pressured to do that."

 

Jessica Gomes with models Linda Rosenberg and Ella Verberne. Picture: Jonathan Ng
Jessica Gomes with models Linda Rosenberg and Ella Verberne. Picture: Jonathan Ng

 

Gomes hopes she can help women feel good in their swimwear too.

The 34-year-old has teamed up with Jets to design a capsule collection of swimwear pieces which were revealed at a 20th anniversary celebration for the fabled Aussie brand at David Jones last night.

