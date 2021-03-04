Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Model Gemma Ward granted AVO against partner

by Georgia Clark
4th Mar 2021 5:55 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Australian supermodel Gemma Ward has been granted a two-year apprehended violence order against her partner of more than eight years.

The Byron Bay-based model was granted the AVO on January 27 against her long-time partner David Bong Bong Letts.

The order, granted at Ballina Local Court by Magistrate Karen Stafford, prohibits Letts from assaulting or threatening, stalking and harassing or intimidating the model.

Gemma Ward has been granted an AVO against her long-time partner David Letts. Photographer: Adam Yip
Gemma Ward has been granted an AVO against her long-time partner David Letts. Photographer: Adam Yip

It also prevents the 35-year-old from intentionally or recklessly destroying property belonging to Ward.

The model shares three young children with Letts and welcomed their youngest, a baby girl, in June last year. She also has a son, aged four and a girl, aged eight.

Ward rose to prominence when she made her debut at Australian Fashion Week aged just 15 before becoming the youngest model to appear on the cover of American Vogue.

Australian model Gemma Ward in Vogue Australia.
Australian model Gemma Ward in Vogue Australia.

Ward will appear on the cover of Vogue Australia when it is released on March 27 and on Tuesday posted an image of the cover, saying "I've been so excited to share my pink hair for Vogue Australia with you all! Here it is!"

Days after the domestic violence order was issued, Ward took to Instagram to share an image of herself at a cafe with the caption "date night wearing aje."

The Perth-born model has appeared in catwalk campaigns for some of the world's biggest high-fashion brands including Dolce & Gabbana, Balenciaga, Hermes and Prada.

Ward has been living with Letts in a property in Suffolk Park, near Byron Bay, which they purchased for $1.6 million more than five years ago.

NATIONAL DOMESTIC VIOLENCE CRISIS SERVICES

  1. 1800 RESPECT: 1800 737 732
  2. Australian Childhood Foundation: 1800 176 453
  3. MensLine Australia: 1300 78 99 78
  4. LifeLine: 13 11 14
  5. Kids Helpline: 1800 55 1800
  6. Relationships Australia: 1300 364 277

Originally published as Model Gemma Ward granted AVO against partner

Australian model Gemma Ward appears on the cover of the latest March issue of Vogue Australia
Australian model Gemma Ward appears on the cover of the latest March issue of Vogue Australia

More Stories

avo crime gemma ward model

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man threatened to burn woman’s house, threw rocks at dog

        Premium Content Man threatened to burn woman’s house, threw rocks at dog

        Crime A man has been jailed after he kicked a woman, threatened to burn down her home, yelled at her children and threw rocks at her dog.

        New up-market fish and chip store opens in Bundy

        Premium Content New up-market fish and chip store opens in Bundy

        News It’s been doing business for just three days but the owner of a new local eatery...

        The forgotten reports of Burnett River, Wide Bay bunyips

        Premium Content The forgotten reports of Burnett River, Wide Bay bunyips

        News FLASHBACK: In the early 1900s, reports were popping up all over the place of...

        Man charged with serious DV offences makes bid for freedom

        Premium Content Man charged with serious DV offences makes bid for freedom

        Crime He was taken into custody last year and has been on remand since.