MODEL AMBITION: Bundaberg reporter set for the runway

BUNDABERG knows him as the NewsMail reporter that covers topics like Paradise Dam, asks our politicians the tough questions.

But Chris Burns is taking on a new and exciting challenge now, battling it out in the Australian Male Model of the Year competition, with an evening and swimwear heat.

"The event promotes a healthy gentleman and it's great that men are being represented," Chris said.

"I had to get my chest waxed for the event and I said 'wow that really hurts' and the beauty therapist said "I've only put the wax on.'"

But behind his 'blue-steel' and luscious locks is a guy with a heart of gold and it would be great to see someone with the looks and personality to match take out the prize.

The national final is at The Avenue in Surfers Paradise on November 15, from 6.30 to 10.30pm.

Tickets can be purchased at https://bit.ly/2NTrAhc.