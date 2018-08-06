Mobile police vehicle hits Bundy's roads

MOBILE MOVE: Senior Sergeant Michael McGarry says the Mobile Police Facility, pictured inset on Dr Mays Rd on Friday, is a valuable resource.

BUNDY Police were out and about in the Mobile Police Facility (MPF) vehicle at Dr Mays Rd on Friday performing traffic enforcement.

The "police station on wheels” is a shared resource used by police from Rockhampton to Gympie, allowing officers to travel anywhere in the community.

Senior Sergeant Michael McGarry said both the Bundaberg community and police will benefit from the use of the vehicle.

"The whole concept is it is a readily identifiable mobile unit available for areas of demand,” Sen-Sgt McGarry said.

"Police will have the chance to be mobile and be based in different spots, rather than having to come back to the station and do reports, they can be based in a particular area which then gives confidence to the community.

"It shows they are innovative in deploying resources and adapting to the community demands, and will continue to help the community.”

The vehicle visited Moore Park Beach on Thursday to provide a greater police presence in the area.

Sen-Sgt McGarry said Thursday's visit to Moore Park Beach was a success.

"Moore Park doesn't have a permanent police presence, so we put it there to show the community they are important to us and they are a priority,” he said.

"We made sure we put it in a highly visible area around the shopping centre, where the centrepiece of Moore Park community is and where businesses trade to signify the community is important and we prioritise their needs as much as anywhere else in Bundaberg.”

The vehicle was parked at Burnett Heads on Saturday.