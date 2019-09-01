Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Warwick police were on scene.
Warwick police were on scene. File
News

Mobile phone used to damage police van

Gerard Walsh
by
1st Sep 2019 9:53 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MOBILE phone was used to break the window of a police van in Percy St, Warwick, around midnight Saturday.

Police were called to the incident between Acacia Avenue and Percy St in which three Warwick men were fighting.

A large crowd was watching and the mobile phone was thrown and went straight through a back window of the police van.

Warwick police have the phone in their possession and are further investigating the incident.

At this stage, no arrest has been made.

Warwick police made one arrest on scene, a 25-year-old Warwick man was arrested for public nuisance and obstructing police.

He will appear in Warwick Magistrates Court on September 11.

Two Warwick men, aged 22 and 23, have been issued with public notice infringement notices which carry a fine of $400.

damage mobile phone police van
Warwick Daily News

Top Stories

    Son drowns trying to save father

    premium_icon Son drowns trying to save father

    News A man has died as he desperately tried to save his father, after the boat they were travelling in flipped on a Queensland dam.

    Woman gets herself out of car after rollover

    premium_icon Woman gets herself out of car after rollover

    News POLICE were called to a single vehicle rollover on Friday morning after the driver...

    New Lemon Laws aim to protect vehicle buyers

    premium_icon New Lemon Laws aim to protect vehicle buyers

    Politics NEW laws that come into effect today will help protect buyers against being stuck...

    Little Women to put on big show

    premium_icon Little Women to put on big show

    News IT’S a story about four sisters and so much more.