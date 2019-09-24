Mob turns on bubble tea cafe baton rampager

Stunning footage shows the incredible moment a group of onlookers make a citizens-arrest after a drunk man wielding a baton went crazy inside a Sydney shop.

The man is seen storming into the Gong Cha restaurant at Granville, cutting past the queue and demanding staff call police to shield him from two men he had allegedly assaulted moments earlier and their friends.

The Daily Telegraph can reveal the angry rampage followed the man allegedly assaulting two young men after they refused to give him a cigarette.

A drunken diner went on a rampage with a baton at Granville restaurant Gong Cha before being taken down by customers. Picture: 7News

The man then fled into Gong Cha after the two alleged victims called their friends for help.

Security cameras inside the store captured the moment the offender drew a baton from his bag and smashed the counter, hitting a computer and cups.

Within moments, a group of men confront the man, entering the restaurant to snatch his baton and turn it against him.

The man is then seen crawling to the corner of the store until police arrived to arrest him.

The man pulls out a baton before smashing the counter. Picture: 7News

Saroush Rasul, who manages the kebab restaurant next door, said the man started shouting and yelling at staff to call the police to protect him.

"He was threatening. He wasn't cooperating with staff."

"What I believe is if he hadn't smashed the counter nobody would have stopped to beat him up."

Mr Rasul said the man was very drunk and seen with two big bottles of alcohol in his bag.

Were it not for the 22-year-old's aggressive behaviour, Rasul says the local heroes wouldn't have beat him up.

The man is brought down by a group of local heroes. Picture: 7News

Officers say he had a knife on him as well.

Police charged him with affray and possessing prohibited weapons. He was granted bail to appear in court next month.

The store, which had only been open a few days was closed on Monday to repair damage caused during the incident.