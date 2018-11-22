Menu
(L-R) Sajad
(L-R) Sajad "Iranian Hulk" is set to fight Martyn "The scariest man in the world" Ford in MMA.
Sport

178kg Hulk to face ‘world’s scariest man’

by Alex Terrell
22nd Nov 2018 8:00 AM

A bodybuilder branded "the scariest man in the world" has been signed up to fight an Iranian man mountain who has vowed to take on ISIS.

Tribal tattooed Brit Martyn Ford has transformed himself from skinny wannabe cricket star to bodybuilder - and at 2.03m and 143 kilograms he makes a potentially mean prospect in mixed martial arts.

But after signing up for Polish MMA organisation Konfrontacja Sztuk Walki (KSW), Ford is set to take to the cage opposite Iranian ace Sajad Gharibi, nicknamed the "Iranian Hulk".

 

 

The 1.85m hunk of muscle might be nearly 20cm shorter than Ford, but he weighs in at a whopping 178 kilograms.

Gharibi, a volunteer soldier who once pledged to help the fight against ISIS, has become a cult figure on Instagram where he regularly posts about his weightlifting.

 

View this post on Instagram

Managed to smash out an incredible session with two of my team tonight, nothing like building team spirit that a big ass session in the gym, focusing on compounds and fitness work. Weight slowly coming down, fitness gradually creeping up, and strength stabilised nicely, so I can’t moan to much. Creating that overall athletic, performance physique is a challenging yet satisfying journey. Leaning daily on what works for me, life is all about progression and education, taking advice from the wise, to give you all the skills needed to be the best version of YOU. Never compare yourself to those around you, Simply look into the mirror and aim to beat the person looking back at you each time @ignite.nutrition #martynford #ignite

A post shared by Martyn Ford (@martynfordofficial) on

 

Neither man has fought in mixed martial arts before, but Gharibi is reported to have a grounding in wrestling, which remains popular in his native country.

Ford, meanwhile, is a sometimes actor appearing in films like "Kingsman: The Golden Circle."

 

 

This article originally appeared in The Sun and has been reproduced with permission

 

