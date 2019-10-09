Mixed starts for Bundy at CDC

BASKETBALL: Bundaberg is on track to have one team qualify as the top team in the Central Districts Carnival under-18 competition.

But the other has a little bit of work to do.

The Bears and Bulls started its campaign on Saturday and Sunday in Gladstone as both sides compete to determine which division each team goes into ahead of the state championships in under-18 at the start of next year.

The Bulls started with two wins and two losses as it faced Rockhampton twice and Emerald and Gladstone once.

Bundaberg defeated Emerald and lost to Gladstone before splitting both matches with Rockhampton.

The Bulls defeated Rockhampton 78 to 69 in overtime.

For the Bears the side defeated Rockhampton twice to be on track to claim top spot in the girls under-18 competition.

The side won 75 to 44 and 68 to 53.

Bundaberg just needs to keep on winning against Rocky to claim top spot with only two teams involved.

“It was the first time together playing for the girls in 12 months,” Bears coach Candice Redgard said. “The focus was to bring positivity and talk positive during the game.”

Redgard said some of the girls playing together for Shalom College recently in the schools titles in Brisbane helped as well as some of them playing for the Bears in the Central Queensland Basketball League this year.

The focus now for the team was maintaining its advantage over Rocky in the final few rounds. “We need to get tougher,” Redgard said.

“Tougher when they battle for the ball and tougher on defence. “Those things can win matches.”

The next CDC carnival will be held in the next few weeks.