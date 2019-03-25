Mixed start for All Blacks in openers

HITTING HARD: All Blacks player William Barritt takes a shot at goal during the opening day on Saturday.

HOCKEY: The All Blacks admit it might be a tough few weeks for the side in the women's Division 1 Bundaberg Hockey Association competition.

The side was forced to forfeit in the opening round of the season with almost half a dozen players out playing for The Waves in the AFL Wide Bay women's competition.

The players couldn't be in two places at once to compete.

"We had young reserve grade girls ready to take their place,” All Blacks spokesperson and player Des Barritt said.

"Arrows' side is made up of quality players though so we didn't want them to be exposed and deterred from playing.”

The problem will be around for at least another week with The Waves to play in a preliminary final this week against Bay Power and then a grand final next week if the side wins.

Barritt said the side would eventually get back to full strength and said the team would hopefully field a side this week. In the only women's Division 1 game for the round, last year's premiers The Waves Cities defeated Raiders 8-1.

The All Blacks in the men made up for the disappointing loss for the women by beating Arrows 5-0 in Division 1.

"I was told it was a solid first half for both sides,” Barritt said.

"The All Blacks coach said the side got it together in the second half to win.

"It was a good win as we had three of our best players out.”

The Waves Cities had the bye in the competition but played the Meteors as the Gladstone side won 4-3.

The competition continues Saturday.