MIXED FEELINGS FOR KAUFUSI: Roo to face former home teams

SENSE OF BELONGING: Bundaberg's Felise Kaufusi will play for Australia again in the next two weeks.

LEAGUE: Felise Kaufusi's brother and former NRL player Antonio Kaufusi doesn't know how he might be feeling heading into this week.

The Kangaroo is in camp preparing to take on New Zealand and Tonga over the next two weeks.

The Melbourne Storm forward is about to face both for the first time with both countries playing a major part of Felise's life so far.

Felise was born in New Zealand. His family was originally from Tonga before moving to to New Zealand and later Australia.

The 26-year-old also played three matches for Tonga, between 2015 and last year, before being picked for the Kangaroos for the 2017 World Cup.

"I really don't know how he will be feeling,” Antonio told the NewsMail.

"We're proud Tongans and it is a massive part of our family.

"It's the first time in history that Tonga will play Australia, which is unbelievable.”

But while the Kaufusis have heritage and history in other areas, according to Antonio they all call Australia home.

He said Felise was the same and he's proud to put on the Kangaroos jersey at any opportunity he gets.

"Mum and dad went to New Zealand before coming out to Australia,” he said.

"We're blessed to get to where we've been but there is more here in Australia.

"We've got a sense of belonging here.”

But Antonio admits he has one regret with what Felise is about to go through.

He would do anything to join him on the field later this month.

"I wish I was playing this game,” he said.

"It's a win-win for us.

"I'll be backing Felise in and Australia to win but I will have a soft spot for Tonga.”

Antonio now hopes this isn't a one off game and Tonga and other Pacific Nations can get the chance to play the top teams including Australia and New Zealand.

"It's about time,” he said.

"I reckon half of it has to do with the players involved in the NRL.

"The likes of Jason Taumalolo and Andrew Fifita playing for the smaller nations has seen them improve out of sight.

"It's been the catalyst for this.”

The Kangaroos are in Brisbane, preparing for the clash against New Zealand that will be held in Auckland on Saturday.

The side then faces Tonga the following week before Kaufusi's season officially comes to an end

