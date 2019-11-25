Mixed emotions for Bundy’s new citizens from across globe

Kristoffer Apostol, Kristian Apostol, Mayor Jack Dempsey, Kristen Apostol, Catherine Leviste-Apostol and Michael Apostol at the Australian Citizenship Ceremony held at the Multiplex on Monday. Picture: Mike Knott.

BUNDABERG has more than 50 new Australian citizens after the regional council hosted a citizenship ceremony.

There were mixed emotions between solemnness and joy among new residents on Monday morning.

The process has taken years for some of them to receive their certificates.

Harry Yee, from the Philippines, said that his family of five had become citizens after a four-year process, and it felt "like heaven".

Mr Yee's family has lived in Bundaberg for seven years, after moving from the United Kingdom, and is a nurse at the Friendly Society Private Hospital.

"Bundy is our home now," he said.

"It feels great … what we wanted, we achieved. It's like heaven, what we dreamt of, that it's now. We're here."

Gracelle Seares, also a nurse who came from the Philippines, had tears of happiness in her eyes as she held her certificate.

"I know it's a cliche, but it's for greener pasture," she said.

"It's a first-world country, it's a beautiful country, a lot of benefits, my sister is here, and I know this country will give a lot of beautiful opportunities for me.

"I am very proud of myself because it's a long journey.

"Achieving this, it's like a pinnacle of self-fulfilment for me."

For the Apostol family, also from the Philippines, it was business as usual after the ceremony.

"The kids are going back to school," Michael Apostol said.

"But they've been asking for an ice-cream.

"Probably later this week we will indulge them."

Local doctor Anthony Saponara, from Canada, said he would celebrate with a long lunch before he returned to work.

"It's really cool to belong to two different countries of very similar cultures and very similar values to be able to take part in the democratic process of both, and to be an Australian, it's very exciting," he said.

He had lived in Australia for nine years, where he trained for the medical profession, but had lived in the area for two years.

"It's not busy like the city, it's nice and calm, it's a beautiful place with a lot to do and you can do it in your own time," he said.

"You don't have to worry about the people or the traffic, you're not looking for a parking space for too long."

Interstate truck driver Harpeet Chahal, from India, said he travelled across Australia for work but that Bundaberg was his favourite place to live.

Mr Chahal moved to Australia to study cookery in 2009, and then owned a restaurant in Bourbong St, where he contributed to feeding the homeless.

He sold the business last year.