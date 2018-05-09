Menu
Mixed bag for aged care a step in right direction

Crystal Jones
by
9th May 2018 4:14 PM
A $5 billion federal funding windfall over five years will target 19 areas of the embattled aged care industry.

Aged and Disability Advocacy Australia CEO Geoff Rowe said the announcement wasn't an immediate fix, but it was positive news and a step in the right direction.

He praised the Federal Government for allocating $82.5 million to address mental health issues in the elderly.

"Well done to the government for recognising that funds are needed to address that issue," he said.

Whether the allocation of funds will be enough to keep up with a growing elderly population and subsequent complexities, will remain to be seen according to Mr Rowe.

"Is it the silver bullet that's going to take aged care off the front page of the paper? I suspect not," he said. That, he says, will continue to take time.

"Like all budgets it's a mix of good and disappointing outcomes," he said.

Mr Rowe labelled the allocation of money to face-to-face support services as "exciting".

As part of the funding, $1.6 billion will be given to provide 74,000 additional high level home care packages.

Mr Rowe said it still left nine out of 10 people on the waiting list for high level packages. However, he said it was an improvement because level three and four packages were historically difficult to obtain.

Funding is projected to grow from $18.56 billion this financial year to $23.6 billion in 2021-22.

